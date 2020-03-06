Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,657 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $129,471,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $99.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

