Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.98.

NYSE CNQ traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $22.60. 4,942,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,091. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,917,918,000 after buying an additional 2,058,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,420 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

