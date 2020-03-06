Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Cardlytics worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $8,515,914.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,923.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,011 shares of company stock worth $23,228,607. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

