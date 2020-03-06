Carnival (LON:CCL) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Carnival (LON:CCL) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Carnival’s ranking:

Shares of LON:CCL traded down GBX 151.50 ($1.99) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,981.50 ($26.07). 3,346,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,307.29. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 2,545 ($33.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,296 ($56.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,285 ($43.21).

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

