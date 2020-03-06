Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) COO Acquires $102,500.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) COO William Goetz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $307,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Goetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $361.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

