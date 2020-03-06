Centauri Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Centauri has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a total market cap of $51,529.00 and $163.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

