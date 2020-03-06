CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.50

Headlines about CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have trended extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CENTRICA PLC/S earned a news sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,440. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

