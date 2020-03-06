Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028,031 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Centurylink worth $36,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTL. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 301,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

