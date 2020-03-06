Cfra Increases Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $42.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cfra from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

QGEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,819. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,168,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,805,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,600,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,066,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

