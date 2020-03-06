Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Redwood Trust worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 138.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

