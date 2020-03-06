Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,378,070 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 172.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of New Media Investment Group worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in New Media Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWM opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

