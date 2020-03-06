Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 85,369 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Global Net Lease worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.