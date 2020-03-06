Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Acacia Communications worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $2,335,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 83.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $2,656,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIA opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIA. ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

