Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Cadence Bancorp worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,714,000 after buying an additional 1,596,734 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,887 shares of company stock valued at $568,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.71. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

