Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of LivePerson worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 101,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 117,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,183,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

LivePerson stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

