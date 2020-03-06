Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.15 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of American Woodmark worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

