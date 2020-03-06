Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Continental Resources worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

CLR opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.