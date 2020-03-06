Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Renewable Energy Group worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after buying an additional 221,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 360,259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

