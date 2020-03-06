Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of First Merchants worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME opened at $33.81 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. Analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.