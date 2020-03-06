Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Icon worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,470,000 after buying an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

ICLR opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.