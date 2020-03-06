Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Methode Electronics worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

