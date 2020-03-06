Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) is Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the quarter. Chemours accounts for about 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Chemours worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Chemours stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.