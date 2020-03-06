Chrono.tech Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00010527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $681,932.00 and $36,885.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.