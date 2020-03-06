ChronoCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $324,084.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $324,084.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

