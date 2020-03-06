Citigroup Inc. Acquires 14,600 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 4.57% of Daqo New Energy worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $727,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $906,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ opened at $61.67 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $686.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

