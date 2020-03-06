Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,420 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.