Citigroup Inc. Acquires 700,223 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,223 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Cosan worth $31,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZZ shares. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

CZZ opened at $17.67 on Friday. Cosan Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

