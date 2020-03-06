Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Allegion worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after buying an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,528,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 705,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,870,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of ALLE opened at $122.65 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

