Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $132,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.