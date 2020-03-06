Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 960.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Anixter International worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Anixter International by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXE shares. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

