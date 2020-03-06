Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $351.54 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $315.09 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.78 and its 200 day moving average is $358.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

