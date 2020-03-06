Citigroup Inc. Buys 26,817 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of INFO opened at $71.90 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

