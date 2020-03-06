Citigroup Inc. Buys 420,690 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1,071.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,690 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $36,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

ACWI opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.