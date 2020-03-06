Citigroup Inc. Buys 62,457 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $25,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

RSG stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

