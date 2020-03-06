Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,219 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

