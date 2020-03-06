Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of TC Pipelines worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TC Pipelines by 13.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCP. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NYSE TCP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

