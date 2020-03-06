Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.40% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $105,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of EMLC opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

