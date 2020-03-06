Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 86,867.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,922 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.99% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 499.8% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 147,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,153,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period.

AERI stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $815.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

