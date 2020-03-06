Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 279.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271,160 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of GSX Techedu worth $37,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $35,393,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $22,040,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $19,674,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $6,345,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 326.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

