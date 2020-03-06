Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 674,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.15% of Avista worth $68,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,987,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.