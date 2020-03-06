Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 215.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at $18,468,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,800 shares of company stock worth $35,317,888. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

Shares of TYL opened at $323.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

