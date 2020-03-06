Citigroup Inc. Has $116.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $116,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $167.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

