Citigroup Inc. Has $20.59 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,002,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,448,000 after buying an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

