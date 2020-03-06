Citigroup Inc. Has $21.23 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,612 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $93.42 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

