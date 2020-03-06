Citigroup Inc. Has $21.36 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $361.03 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $224.84 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

