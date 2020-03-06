Citigroup Inc. Has $22.36 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of US Foods worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $32.58 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

