Citigroup Inc. Has $27.32 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.28% of Green Dot worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth $5,745,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $4,417,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.