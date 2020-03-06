Citigroup Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

