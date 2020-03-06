Citigroup Inc. Has $40.42 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Synopsys worth $40,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572,409 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after acquiring an additional 273,314 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

