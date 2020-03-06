Citigroup Inc. Has $44.21 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $44,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $78,701,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 582,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,377,000 after acquiring an additional 218,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

